Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey blasts Diego Costa's eight-match ban; claims it's 'too much'

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed his belief that the eight-match suspension handed to Atletico Madrid teammate Diego Costa is 'too much' and hopes the club can appeal the decision to be reduced.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) handed Costa a surprise eight-game ban for insulting referee Jesus Gil Manzano during Atletico’s 2-0 defeat to La Liga title rivals Barcelona at Camp Nou last weekend.

Costa was sent off for dissent in the 28th minute at Camp Nou by Jesús Gil Manzano and had to be escorted from the pitch by Barça’s Gerard Piqué after shouting at the official and grabbing his arm.

The Spain striker reportedly used a Spanish phrase that referred to defecating on his “prostitute mother”.

"I just heard about the ban, I think it's too severe," Partey explained. "I hope they discuss it and reduce the ban.

"Everything depends on the occasion and everyone has their own way of doing things, maybe he hasn't done the right thing but I think it's too much."