Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey ruled out of Real Sociedad clash through injury

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been ruled out of Atletico Madrid's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad on Saturday due to injury.

The match winner in the game against Eibar failed a late fitness test and manager Diego Simeoni confined the midfielder will not feature on Saturday.

“In principle, Thomas and Morata are not going to participate in the San Sebastian game. And Savic has returned well to training and today he finished the training in the best way, so he will surely be among those called,” Simeone announced at a press conference.

Thomas has been instrumental in the Rojiblancos perfect start to the season and his absence will serve as a big blow to Atletico.

Partey has played all three games and scored the important winner against Eibar before the international break.