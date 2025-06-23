Atletico Madrid reject chance to re-sign Thomas Partey as Arsenal exit nears

Atletico Madrid have reportedly passed up the chance to re-sign Thomas Partey on a free transfer this summer, despite the Ghanaian midfielder’s contract at Arsenal set to expire on June 30.

Partey, 31, is expected to leave the Emirates in search of a new challenge after five seasons in North London. He joined the Gunners from Atletico in a dramatic deadline-day move in 2020 after the Premier League side activated his â‚¬50 million release clause.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Atletico were approached over a potential reunion but declined the offer. Manager Diego Simeone’s side are instead focusing on finalising a â‚¬40 million deal for Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

Partey was previously close to extending his stay at Atletico in 2020, but the deal reportedly fell through due to disagreements over commission payments. Arsenal took advantage of the impasse to secure the Ghanaian’s signature.

Despite struggling with injuries, Partey was influential under Mikel Arteta last season, making 52 appearances across all competitions. He has featured 167 times in total for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and assisting seven.

Arteta recently lauded Partey’s form and fitness, calling the 2024/25 campaign his most consistent yet. However, with no agreement reached on a new deal, the Gunners are now preparing for his departure, with Martin Zubimendi set to arrive from Real Sociedad as a direct replacement. Other midfield options being considered include Lucien AgoumÃ© and Christian NÃ¸rgaard.