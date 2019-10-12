Atletico Madrid set to increase Thomas Partey's release clause to ward off interest from Arsenal

Spanish side Atletico Madrid are in talks with Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey as they look set to improve his contract to ward of interest from English giants Arsenal.

Thomas Partey's form this season has seen him earn plaudits in Spain with rivals Real Madrid interested in making a move for the 26-year old.

The Rojiblancos are set to install a 44 million pounds clause in his contract which will fend off suitors.

Arsenal want the Ghana international because on loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has not rule out a return to Spain in future.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey feels happy at Atletico insisting he feels at home at the Wanda Metropolitano outfit.

“I’ve grown up in Atleti and I am sure I will stay here,” he told Cadena COPE.

“I don’t know of another place that will understand how I play like they do here.”

Arsenal inquired about the availability of the Ghana international in the summer transfer window.