Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix contacts Thomas Partey over Premier League move

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix has contacted Arsenal's Thomas Partey, as the Gunners compete with Manchester United and Chelsea to sign the Portugal international.

Partey was Felix's club teammate before his move to Arsenal in 2020, and the pair have remained in close contact ever since.

The Portuguese is expected to depart from the La Liga giants this month following a dispute with Diego Simeone over playing time in the Spanish capital.

Felix joined the club for approximately £130 million four years ago, but he hasn't lived up to his reputation in Madrid, as the forward hasn't worked out well for Simeone's team.

In an effort to move the striker off of Atletico, Felix's agent, Jorge Mendes, has made a number of Premier League teams an offer for his services.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal have all expressed interest in the opportunity, but Manchester City and Liverpool have declined.

Atletico Madrid are demanding an exorbitant fee of £18 million for Felix to leave the club on a six-month loan.

No English club is willing to pay that amount, with the three interested parties confident that Atletico will accept something closer to £9 million by the end of January.