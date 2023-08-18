Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay pays tribute to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with new celebration

Dutch forward, Memphis Depay, has revealed that the dance celebration that followed his goal against Granada in the league opener against Granada was in honour of the King of Ashantis in Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The 29-year-old, who was born to a Ghanaian father in the Netherlands, paid a visit to the king at his palace in Manhyia during his visit to the country.

Depay after netting his first goal of the season for Atletico Madrid on Monday, immediately performed the Kete dance, which a popular cultural display by the Akan people.

"The dance is from the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana and it's paying respect to our king,” Depay told La Liga TV.

“He has a dance as well where ‘he takes, as I give’ and he takes and the kingdom is his. I have the privilege to know the king and that was a celebration for him and obviously celebrating with the team and the fans is a great feeling.”

Depay and his teammates will travel to the Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis in their second league game.