Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay provides free haircuts for students at Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, known for his compassionate nature off the football field, made a heartwarming visit to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind on Thursday.

The Atletico Madrid star's presence was met with warm greetings and enthusiasm from the students and staff, who were in for a special treat.

Accompanied by renowned UK-based Ghanaian barber Nicky Okyere, Memphis organized a unique event aimed at bringing smiles and style to the school.

Together, they assembled a team of 25 talented barbers who generously offered their services to the students and staff, providing free haircuts and trendy hair makeovers.

Memphis teamed up with renowned barber Nicky Okyere to bring about 25 barbers to the school to give free haircuts & hair styling to the students and staff of the school. pic.twitter.com/Dvg4RGqFWc — Yaw (@theyawofosu) June 29, 2023

As the barbers worked their magic, the school buzzed with excitement and joy. The students eagerly embraced their transformed appearances, showcasing their new hairstyles with pride.

Memphis's gesture not only brought a sense of empowerment but also fostered a renewed sense of confidence and self-expression among the students.

This visit marked Memphis's third trip to Ghana, his father's birthplace, with a focus on giving back to the community.

Last year, he embarked on a philanthropic journey to Ghana, and his commitment to making a positive impact continues to shine through his acts of kindness.