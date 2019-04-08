GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 April 2019
Atlético Madrid star midfielder Thomas Partey suspended for Celta Vigo clash on Saturday
Thomas Partey has been suspended for Atlético Madrid's next Spanish La Liga match against Celta at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghana international picked up a yellow card in the 27th minute against Barcelona to tally five yellow cards.

He will have to serve a mandatory one-match ban.

Atletico Madrid will also miss the services José María Giménez who has accumulated five yellow cards and Diego Costa who saw red in the defeat to Barcelona.

Partey has been a key part of the Atletico Madrid set up with three goals in 27 league appearances including 18 starts.

