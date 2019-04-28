Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey and former Miss Ghana welcome birth of baby girl

Thomas Partey has become a father for the first time after his wife Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi gave birth to a girl.

The Atletico Madrid star celebrated the birth of Daniela after the Saturday's 1-0 win over over Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga.

This caps a remarkable season for the Ghana international who has had an excellent season with the Spanish side.

Partey's wife Giuseppina won the 2013 Miss Ghana beauty pageant but was later striped of her crown after accusing the organizer of pimping and extortion.