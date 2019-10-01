Atletico Madrid Star Thomas Partey confident of victory against Lokomotiv Moscow in UCL

Midfielder Thomas Partey is very optimistic of Atletico Madrid’s chances ahead of their champions league clash against Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia.

The Ghana international admits Russia can be a tough place to play but he adds the Rojiblancos are in Moscow for a win.

"For us all matches are complicated and difficult ... but we come with our heads up to win," Thomas told a news conference at the Lokomotiv stadium.

"The past is the past. We have a large squad, with good players. It is important for the team to go out tomorrow, play a good game and win.

"The important thing is to score goals tomorrow to win," he said.

Atletico Madrid began their champions league group D campaign with a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Wanda Metopolitano against Juventus.