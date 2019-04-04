Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey emerges as shock target for Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey could be set or a summer move after emerging as a shock target for Real Madrid.

The Ghana international, who has attracted interest from top clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, AS Roma and Inter Milan, is the favourite of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

"Thomas would come if the option of (N'Golo) Kanté and (Paul) Pogba fails. he's much cheaper," said Eduardo Inda, who is the chief pundit for Spanish digital newspaper Okdiario.

"He is a player who has evolved very well in recent times. His clause is €80m, while Pogba costs €180m: there is a difference of €100m."

Inda admits Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante are the top two options.

"It will depend if the first option or the second one comes out," explained Inda. "Pogba is number one, then Kanté, and if these two options do not come out, they would go for Thomas."

Partey has had an impressive season after a slow start. He is one of the key players in Atletico squad.