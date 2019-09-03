Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey insists it's too early to talk of La Liga title

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says it's too early to talk of La Liga title race despite Atletico Madrid perfect start to the season.

The Rojiblancos have a 100% start to the season after winning all their three games in La Liga.

Thomas Partey grabbed the match winner for Atletico in the game against Eibar on Sunday and with Real Madrid and Barcelona both dropping points, the capital based club have been tipped for the title.

""Just getting started. We have three games and the League is long. This motivates us to continue working," Partey said after the game against Eibar.

The 26-year old was also quick to admit it was a difficult game for his side.

Atletico Madrid had to come back from two goals down to beat the resilient Eibar.

“We started the game suffering by fitting two goals. It was a difficult game. We have done a great job and that is why we are happy,” he said.