Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey is La Liga's biggest player at 2019 AFCON

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is the biggest La Liga player at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Partey, 25, is Ghana's poster boy for this summer's tournament in Egypt.

Partey, who was a regular at title challengers Atlético Madrid, is the biggest name from the La Liga to feature in the tournament.

The Ghana star tends to play a more attacking role for the West African nation than he does for Diego Simeone at Atletico.

The continent's flagship football tournament will also parade some of the finest African players from the La Liga including Youssef En-Nesyri (Cd Leganes & Morroco), Moussa Wagué (FC Barcelona & Senegal), kwueze (Villarreal Cf & Nigeria) and Kenneth Omeruo (Cd Leganes & Nigeria).

The rest include Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal Cf & Cameroon), Aly Abeid (Ad Alcorcon & Mauritania, Moses Simon (Levante Ud & Nigeria) and Aïssa Mandi (Real Betis & Algeria).