GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey named in UEFA Champions League team of the week

Published on: 03 October 2019

Atletico Madrid midfielder has been named in the Champions League Team of the Week.

The 25-year-old was on target for the Rojiblancos as they won 2-0 at Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

The Ghana international has find himself in the Team of the Week Match Day 2 after his superlative performance in Russia.

It’s a crowded field, but quietly Thomas Partey is becoming one of Atlético Madrid’s key men.

He was instrumental on Wednesday as the Spanish side went to Lokomotiv Moscow and won.

Partey — who is enjoying a rich vein of form for the Madrid-based outfit — played full throttle of the game.

He put up a splendid display in the team’s goalless draw in the Madrid derby over the weekend, winning the best player of the game

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments