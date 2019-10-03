Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey named in UEFA Champions League team of the week

Atletico Madrid midfielder has been named in the Champions League Team of the Week.

The 25-year-old was on target for the Rojiblancos as they won 2-0 at Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

The Ghana international has find himself in the Team of the Week Match Day 2 after his superlative performance in Russia.

It’s a crowded field, but quietly Thomas Partey is becoming one of Atlético Madrid’s key men.

He was instrumental on Wednesday as the Spanish side went to Lokomotiv Moscow and won.

Partey — who is enjoying a rich vein of form for the Madrid-based outfit — played full throttle of the game.

He put up a splendid display in the team’s goalless draw in the Madrid derby over the weekend, winning the best player of the game