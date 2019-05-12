Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey named SWAG Sports Personality of the Year

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana has named Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey the 2018 Sports Personality of the Year.

He beat competition from CAF Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, former WBO Super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe.

Under the year in review, Partey was nominated for the 2018 BBC African Footballer of the Year and helped Atletico Madrid to win the UEFA Europa League and Super Cup.

He also made the preliminary cut for the 2018 African Footballer of the Year award.

Partey was also adjudged the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Footballer of the Year.