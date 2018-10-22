Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey remains coy on exit Rumours as Arsenal circle

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey does not want to be drawn into speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

The future of the 25-year-old has been hugely speculated in the local media with Arsenal and Napoli believed to be the front-runners for his signature.

However, mega-rich French side Paris St-Germain are also reported to be monitoring the situation despite fears they will not land the Ghanaian due to UEFA Financial Fair Play investigation.

But the Ghana star remains coy on his long-term future and wants to focus on his career at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"I still have a contract with Atlético Madrid and I focus on my football here. I do not pay attention to what the media say about my future.

"I like what I do on the field as a footballer. Media rumors do not affect me. In fact, I am focused on my career and my progress as a professional.

"I have a contract with Atletico Madrid."