Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey reveals delight over serving Ghana

Midfielder Thomas Partey says it is a "pleasure serving Ghana" anytime he wears the national jersey.

Partey captained the Black Stars in the friendly win over Mauritania on Tuesday, scoring Ghana's third in the game.

The 25-year old played full throttle and was also involved in Ghana's AFCON qualifier win over Kenya.

After the game on Tuesday, he posted," Always a pleasure serving my country Ghana."

The midfielder has now 18 caps for the national team, scoring eight goals for the country.

His performances for club and country has seen him attract interest from some of the big teams in Europe including Manchester City,, Arsenal and AS Roma.

However, Partey remains a key cog in the Rojiblancos side and manager Diego Simeone is bent on keeping the Ghanaian.