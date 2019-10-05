Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey tests new LG screens at Madrid Games Week 2019

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was one of the stars to grace the Madrid Games Week 2019 as LG technologies tested their new screens.

The midfielder, who is enjoying a very good start to the season joined a bevy of tech gigs and game players to test some new gadgets.

The Madrid Game Week 2019 is annual event organised by IFEMA and AEVI, which sees the video game industry come together at the Feria de Madrid.

MGW 2019 has established itself as the meeting point for the industry and as the foremost international space for discovering and trying out the latest innovations with leading brand

Partey is enjoying a good start to the campaign, he scored his first champions League goal in midweek for Atletico Madrid against Lokomotiv Moscow.