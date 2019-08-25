GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey: 'The new players are really exciting the fans'

Published on: 25 August 2019
Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has hailed the quality of the club's new recruits this summer transfer window and the fans are extremely happy. 

Despite losing Antoine Griezmann and Rodri, Los Colchoneros have brought in exciting players like Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Kieran Trippier and Héctor Herrera.

Partey has made clear that the raft of summer arrivals has left the supporters excited.

"The new players are really exciting the fans," Thomas explained. "I hope the fans give these players confidence.

"I hope they support them and help the team."

Partey also praised the newcomers for adapting to life quickly and hitting the ground running.

"They already know almost everything of the club's identity," he said.  "There is a lot of talent there, which has been added to the team.

"I hope everything goes well and that they can contribute a lot."

