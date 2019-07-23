Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey to miss preseason games

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the team's upcoming preseason games as he is still on holidays after his participation in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Partey did not travel with the team as Atletico Madrid are currently in the US where they will play three friendly games as part of preparations for the new season before they move to Mexico.

The first game will be against Chivas Guadalajara on Wednesday July 24.

They take on neighbors Real Madrid on Saturday in their second preseason game.

The final game in the USA will be against stars of the American League in the 'All Star' in Orlando before the team moves to Mexico to face off with Atlético de San Luis.

Deigo Simone traveled with a 26-man squad including Angel Correa who is set to leave this summer.