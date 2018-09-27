Atlético Madrid Thomas Partey eyes more game time after scoring against Huesca in La Liga

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says he is working hard on getting more play time at Atlético Madrid this season after a slow start to the campaign.

The midfield dynamo has not had the best of starts to the season following the arrival of Rodri Hernandez in the summer, who seemed to have displaced the Ghanaian in the starting lineup.

However, on his return to Diego Simeone's starting XI on Tuesday, the Black Star was in his best elements as he netted to help secure a 3-0 home win over Huesca. He was voted Man of the Match.

"I try to take advantage of any time that Simeone gives me," Partey said after Tuesday's game.

"I know that the more I work, the more opportunities I will have, so I'm going to keep it up and keep working.

"I'm a player who likes to play anywhere and get into my opponents' area to try to get a goal."

The win over Huesca has taken Atletico to third on the league table ahead of Saturday's Madrid Derby clash with city rivals Real.

"We did a great job and we have to keep on in this line," Partey added.

The Ghana international, who made 33 league outings involving 28 starts last season, has started two of Atletico's six La Liga games thus far this term.