Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey named man of the match in Madrid derby

Ghana international Thomas Partey was Atletico Madrid's best player on Saturday when they shared the spoils 0-0 with City rivals Real Madrid in a La Liga match played at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Partey, who was marking his 100th La Liga appearance, was simply sublime, recording a 95% passing accuracy from 38 out of 40 total passes in the first half alone. He had a 100% duel success rate in the opening period, winning four out of four, and also made four recoveries.

The best Atleti chance in the first half fell to teenage sensation Joao Felix, but the Portuguese forward could only fire wide after receiving a perfectly-timed pass from Partey.

He made a total of 79 passes in the entire 90 minutes he played, and also made four dribbles, which was more than any player from either team on the pitch. He ultimately won the Man of the Match award.

Partey received a yellow card in injury time for a foul on James Rodriguez, his second of the season.

He has been an integral part of Atletico Madrid since making his debut in November 2015, making a 145 competitive appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists.

The 26-year-old is expected to feature for Diego Simeone's men when they take on Lokomotiv Moscow in Tuesday's Champions League game.