Ato Ampah scores as Chelsea U-21s advance to Premier League Cup knockouts

A first-half brace, including a stunning solo effort from Ato Ampah, propelled Chelsea Under-21s into the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup with a 2-1 victory over Derby County at Kingsmeadow on Friday.

The match started at a fast pace, with both teams knowing the importance of securing a positive result to continue their cup journey. The Blues took control early, with Donnell McNeilly’s low strike opening the scoring after Ampah pressured a Derby defender into a poor clearance, setting up McNeilly’s shot.

Just before the break, Ampah doubled Chelsea’s lead with an impressive solo run, gliding past defenders before firing into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Derby fought back through Adisa Osayande’s header from a corner, but Chelsea’s defense stood firm, ensuring the lead was maintained. Despite Derby's efforts, the Blues held on to their advantage, securing a crucial win and a place in the tournament’s knockout rounds.