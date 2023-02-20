Atsu family spokesperson urges public to remember footballer's wife in prayers

Robert Ann, spokesperson for the Atsu family, has appealed to the public to remember Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, in their prayers following the tragic death of the Ghanaian player in Turkey.

Atsu had been buried under the rubble of his residence for 12 days after the earthquake in Turkey before he was discovered dead. The news has left the family in shock and they are asking for the public's support during this difficult time.

Speaking to GhanaWeb Sports after visiting the family home in Accra, Robert Ann spoke about the pain of losing a loved one and the difficulty of coping with the loss.

"I don’t think death is something you’d even wish for your worst enemy. If you have experienced loss before, you’d understand what I’m talking about. It’s not something pleasant at all," he said.

Robert Ann also emphasised the need for support for Marie-Claire Rupio, who is dealing with the heartbreaking loss of her husband. "She’s been in touch constantly. We’ve been in touch with her. It’s not easy for her. She needs all the total support," he added.

The Atsu family spokesperson also called on the public to keep the family in their prayers during this trying time, as the news has deeply affected the whole nation.