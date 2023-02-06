Atsu's city of Hatay the epicenter of devastating earthquake 

Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped under rubble after the tragic earthquake in Turkey.

Turkish publication Star claims a search-and-rescue operation is underway to find the Ghana star after he was caught up in the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday.

Atsu's City of Hatay where the club is based has been the most hit in this devastating earthquake.

Some players of Hatayaspor have been rescued from the rubble but Sporting director Taner Savut and Christian Atsu are still missing under rubble at their respective homes.

A witness gave an account of how the earthquake happened, "After the earthquake that happened an hour ago, I couldn't reach him. When I spoke to him in the morning, his health was good. There were only minor scratches and bleeding, nothing too big. Thank God he was awake at night during the Earthquake .

"There was a table. The wall came over them. Then he punched the wall and came out alive. There were teachers and football players who lived in the same apartment. They also came out of the wreckage. Thank God, at least there was no loss of life. I can't reach it after the earthquake that happened an hour ago. Hatay" There are also aftershocks."

Atsu, 31, joined Super Lig club Hatayspor from Saudi side Al-Raed last summer.

And several members of his new team had to be rescued by specialists at their homes after the earthquake struck at 4am local time.