Attacker John Yeboah chooses Ecuador over Ghana for international football

German-born Ghanaian winger John Yeboah has made an important decision regarding his international football career, which has left Ghana disappointed.

The talented player, born in Hamburg, Germany, to a Ghanaian father and an Ecuadorian mother, has opted to represent Ecuador at the international level, turning down the opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

Yeboah's impressive performances in the Polish top-flight league did not go unnoticed, catching the eye of Ecuador's national team coach, Félix Sánchez. This recognition has led to Yeboah receiving his first senior call-up to the Ecuador national team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his eligibility to compete for Ghana, Yeboah had previously represented Germany in various youth categories, from U16 to U20. His decision to commit to Ecuador signifies a notable loss for Ghana's national team, which had been hoping to secure his talents for the Black Stars.

With seven appearances, two assists, and a goal to his name for Raków Częstochowa in the Polish Premier League, the 23-year-old has made a significant impact on the field. Now, he will embark on a new chapter in his international football journey as he prepares to represent Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ecuador are scheduled to face Bolivia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, October 12, followed by a match against Colombia on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.