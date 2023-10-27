Attacking midfielder Mark Osei Assinor continues scoring streak as Zeleziarne Podbrezova draw with Banska Bystrica

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mark Osei Assinor continues with his superb scoring form in the Slovakian Nike Liga as FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova shared spoils with Dukla Banska Bystrica.

Assinor scored his fifth goal in his last five matches as Podbrezova rallied from behind to earn a 2-2 stalemate on Friday at the Zelpo Arena.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian opened the scoring of the matchday 12 fixture after connecting a pass from defender Matej Oravec in the 19th minute.

Assinor got into the penalty area, and even though his shot did not fit perfectly, the ball slowly went into goalkeeper Matus Hruska's counter movement and bounced off the post and over the line.

An own goal by Podbrezova defender Marek Bartos and a goal from forward Robert Polievka gave Banska Bystrica the advantage before the half-time break.

Roland Galcik restored the game's parity when he got the equalising goal a few minutes after the break. He was assisted by experienced defender Rene Paraj.

Assinor has been in superlative form since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, netting six goals and delivering three assists in nine matches.