Attram de Visser Academy pulled off a major upset in the Ghana FA Cup, knocking out Ghana Premier League leaders Bibiani Goldstars FC in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Tuba Astro Turf on Friday.

The intense round of 32 clash ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes, forcing the game into penalties, where the second-tier side triumphed 4-3.

In spite of Goldstars' dominance at the top level this season, they could not breach Attram de Visser's well-structured defence.

Opportunities were fashioned by both sides, but a combination of good goalkeeping and profligate finishing left the scoreline so lean.

Attram de Visser, known for their stylish brand of football and nurturing young talent, showed resilience and tactical acumen in the face of the highly touted Bibiani side.

In the penalty shootout, Attram de Visser kept their cool, converting four of their spot kicks, while Bibiani Goldstars blew two key chances.

The result sees the top-flying Premier League side bow out of the FA Cup earlier than anticipated, while Attram de Visser continue their fairy tale adventure.

This win will be a massive morale booster for the Division One League team as they look to make further strides in the competition.