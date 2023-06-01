Augsburg chief raves about new signing Patric Pfeiffer

FC Augsburg's Sporting Director, Stefan Reuter, expressed his delight at the club's successful signing of Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer.

The German Bundesliga club officially announced the completion of the deal on Thursday, June 1, securing the versatile defender on a free transfer. Pfeiffer has inked a four-year contract with the club.

Reuter spoke highly of the new acquisition, emphasizing the club's pride in securing Pfeiffer's signature despite the significant interest from other clubs. "We are proud that we were able to convince Patric Pfeiffer to join FCA, despite the great interest from other clubs," revealed Reuter.

He further highlighted Pfeiffer's exceptional defensive skills, including his speed, tackling abilities, and proficiency in headers. Reuter believes that Pfeiffer's attributes will be instrumental in helping FC Augsburg achieve their goals in the upcoming years.

With the completion of the deal, FC Augsburg aims to strengthen their squad with Pfeiffer's talents and contribute to their success in the Bundesliga.

Pfeiffer left SV Darmstadt after helping club secure Bundesliga promotion in the just-ended season.