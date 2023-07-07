Augsburg unveil Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer

German topflight side, FC Augsburg have unveiled Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer and other new signings after the players reported for pre-season.

The towering defender joined the Bundesliga outfit in the summer transfer window after leading SV Darmstadt to promotion last season.

Pfeiffer and summer arrivals Finn Dahmen, Patric Pfeiffer, Sven Michel, Tim Breithaupt and Masaya Okugawa were presented to fans at the WWK ARENA.

The team started preparations ahead of the new season with the new boys expected to play a key role for the club next season.

Pfeiffer, who was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, decided to represent the West African nation last year after switching allegiance.

He is yet to receive his first call up to the national team.