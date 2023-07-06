Augustine Agyapong opens up on life as an Asante Kotoko player

Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Agyapong has disclosed that playing for one of the undoubtedly most successful clubs in Ghana and on the continent comes with some additional pressure.

The 19-year-old full-back shone for the Porcupine Warriors as they were crowned Ghana Premier League champions for the 2021/22 season.

Agyapong also made 23 appearances for Kotoko in their 2022/23 Premier League campaign, netting two goals and providing four assists as they finished in fourth position. The young defender who joined Kotoko from Division Two League side Delsamaco FC in 2021 has spoken to Kessben Sports on what it feels like to be a Kotoko player.

He said: “It’s not easy to wear a Kotoko jersey. It’s not simple so you feel proud in a Kotoko jersey. It’s not easy because every team with a large support base is tough to play for. It’s not that simple. It’s a big and huge club so when you are in there you will understand.”

By Suleman Asante