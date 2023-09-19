Augustine Ahinful applauds Black Stars duo Ernest nuamah and Antoine Semenyo for impactful performances

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful has lauded the contributions of Black Stars players Ernest Nuamah and Antoine Semenyo following their impactful performances in recent matches.

The duo featured prominently in the Black Stars' last two games against Central African Republic (CAR) and Liberia. In the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against CAR, Semenyo came on as a substitute and provided an assist for Nuamah, helping Ghana secure a 2-1 victory and qualification for the upcoming AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

In an international friendly against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium, Nuamah, who recently joined Lyon, scored a goal as the Black Stars won 3-1.

Ahinful, while assessing the performances of Semenyo and Nuamah, praised their contributions and acknowledged their seamless integration into the national team. However, he also offered some advice to Nuamah, noting that he should not always attempt to take on defenders and should learn when to pass the ball.

“They’ve done well, but Nuamah needs to learn not to take players on all the time. Not all balls require taking on a player,” Ahinful remarked in an interview with Graphic Sports.

The Black Stars will return to action next month with international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.