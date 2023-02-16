Augustine Ahinful calls for freedom for new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to work

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to give new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton the freedom to work.

Hughton was recently appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars, replacing Otto Addo who left the role in December 2022.

The former Republic of Ireland international has an impressive coaching resume, having managed clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Norwich City.

In an interview, Ahinful said that Hughton's appointment was a positive step for the Black Stars, but warned that the coach must be given the freedom to work without interference.

"Chris Hughton was always going to be the head coach of the team and with George Boateng and Didi Dramani as his assistant coaches, I believe they will thrive but I will only plead that they should be given the free hands to work," he said in an interview.

"We have given them the job and they must be allowed to work," he added.

Hughton's first task will be to lead the Black Stars in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader qualifiers against Angola. The matches are crucial for Ghana's chances of qualifying for next year’s tournament, and fans will be hoping that Hughton can help the team secure positive results.