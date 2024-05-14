Augustine Ahinful: Ex-Black Stars striker explains how poor form could aid Ghana in World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful believes that the recent poor form of the Black Stars could actually benefit the team as they approach the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

In March, the senior national team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria and drew 2-2 with Uganda in Otto Addo's first two games since his reappointment. These results drew criticism toward the newly assembled technical team.

However, Ahinful sees these setbacks as valuable learning experiences, suggesting that losing friendly matches can motivate the team to improve for upcoming fixtures.

"Losing friendly matches is sometimes good for the team," Ahinful explained. "It should put you on your toes and push you to do well in subsequent matches."

Ahinful urged Ghanaians to focus on the positives and collaborate to strengthen the national team.

As Otto Addo prepares to announce his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for June, the Black Stars are set to face Mali in Bamako on June 6 before hosting the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With these crucial matches on the horizon, Ahinful's perspective suggests that the recent struggles could serve as a catalyst for the Black Stars' success in the qualifiers.