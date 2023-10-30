Augustine Ahinful expresses concerns over Chris Hughton's performance as Black Stars coach

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful has admitted that Chris Hughton’s tenure as Black Stars coach so far has been far from impressive since taking over in March 2023.

Following a number of disappointing results and below-par performances as explained by some Ghanaian football fans, the former Premier League manager has come under massive criticism with many calling for immediate improvement or being ousted from the team.

Ahinful has added his voice to the echoing criticisms but believes the coach still has what it takes to make it. However, he believes his performance thus far is disappointing.

"There is always room for improvement. So far, it's not been encouraging," Arhinful told Graphic Sports.

"He's played the game before, he has coached before and he knows what to do to remedy the situation. I think we need to back him up but he has also to back up."

Hughton is hoping to revive the team in their next games in November having lost the previous two games woefully against Mexico and the United States of America in international friendlies earlier this month,

The team's next task is a doubleheader against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.