Augustine Ahinful kicks against Kevin-Prince Boateng calls to Black Stars

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful has dismissed calls for Kwesi Appiah to recall Kevin-Prince Boateng back to the Black Stars.

Boateng last featured for Ghana's senior national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The 31-year-old was sacked the camp of the Black Stars during the tournament for showing insubordination.

But after completing a shock loan move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona, a section of Ghanaian football aficionados have called on coach Kwesi Appiah to recall the former AC Milan ace back to the national team.

However, Ahinful has frowned on those calls, claiming that Boateng's return to the national team must be based on his readiness to serve the country.

"We must first ask Kevin whether he still wants to get back into the Black Stars before we start talking about that," he said.

"For now the benefits we as a Ghanaians will get is that, Kevin is being addressed as a 'former Black Stars player' in every media house both locally and foreign which I believe will lift the name Ghana high."