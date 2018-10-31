Augustine Ahinful laments 'harsh' Kwesi Nyantakyi's life-time ban

Former Black Stars striker Augustine Ahinful believes the life-time ban handed to former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi is harsh.

Mr. Nyantakyi, was filmed in undercover investigation by ace undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.

The troubled Wa All Stars bankroller was initially suspended on 8 June for 90 days by the adjudicatory chamber of Fifa’s Ethics Committee and saw his ban extended to extra 45 days on 5th September, 2018.

The world’s football governing body, FIFA on Tuesday banned Mr. Nyantakyi from all football-related activities for life and fined 500,000 Swiss francs (£390,000).

In reacting to the new Augustine Arhinful stated that," lifetime ban and the fine is too harsh but this is where we are and that we have to learn from this."

Nyantakyi was also vice-president of the Confederation of African Football and a member of the Fifa Council.