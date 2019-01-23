Augustine Ahinful not surprised by Kevin-Prince Boateng's switch to Barcelona

Former Black Stars striker Augustine Ahinful says he was not astonished by Kevin-Prince Boateng's move to Spainsh giants FC Barcelona.

The 31-year-old was handed the chance to make a surprise return to La Liga as Barcelona needed attacking cover for Luis Suarez.

The LaLiga giants have reached an agreement with Sassuolo for the temporary switch, and have the option to sign Boateng for a £7.1million fee in the summer.

However, Ahinful believes the move could be more beneficial to both parties, saying he was not flabbergasted.

"I wasn't surprised at all when I heard that Kevin Prince Boateng is joining Barcelona because they had their own reasons for signing him," he said.

"I think Kevin is guaranteed of winning a trophy even if he doesn't get more playing time at Barcelona so I will urge all Ghanaians to pray for him in getting more playing time"

Boateng was presented at the Nou Camp on Tuesday and commenced training later that evening.

He joined Sassuolo on a free transfer last summer, and has steadily impressed for the Serie A side, scoring four goals in 13 league appearances.

He could make his debut for side on Wednesday after being named in the squad to face Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey.