Augustine Arhinful calls on GFA officials to accept criticisms in good faith

Published on: 08 February 2023
Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has asked the current GFA administration to put up with criticisms that come their way.

Arhinful pointed out that some officials at the GFA have no tolerance for dissent, and see him as an adversary for expressing his opinions on issues.

He told Angel Sports: “The current administration must understand that we are all Ghanaians. We are all seeking the interest of Ghana football. So when we point out the things not going on well, they should know we’re not against them.”Arhinful told Angel Sports.

“If you’re my brother and I want to support you, I have to tell you if something is not going well. If I don’t do that I’m not helping you. When you speak they think you hate them”, he added.

