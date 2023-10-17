Augustine Arhinful encourages Ghana coach to reconsider Duncan and Schlupp for Black Stars

Former Ghanaian international Augustine Arhinful has voiced his opinion on the Black Stars, urging Coach Chris Hughton to contemplate the return of Alfred Duncan and Jeffrey Schlupp to the team.

Arhinful believes that the Black Stars are currently missing the contributions of these two midfielders who previously retired from international football.

Alfred Duncan, who plays in Italy's Serie A, announced his retirement in May 2022.

The Fiorentina star shared a heartfelt letter where he revealed his decision to step away from international football after his last appearance for the Black Stars in 2018.

Jeffrey Schlupp, on the other hand, has not been part of the national team since he was dropped before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview on Happy FM, Augustine Arhinful emphasized the need for consistency within the Black Stars.

He expressed his concern about the team's makeup, highlighting the importance of having recognizable players in the squad.

Arhinful stated, "The Black Stars lack consistency, and when you are building a national team with that issue, there is a big problem."

He pointed out that top teams like Senegal, Nigeria, and Egypt have identifiable players. Arhinful advocated for better scouting to ensure that only the best-suited players represent the national team.

Addressing Coach Chris Hughton's role, Arhinful said, "Chris Hughton is disappointing me because he has been with the team for a while."

Arhinful argued that efforts should be made to bring back players like Alfred Duncan and Jeffrey Schlupp, even before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He added, "If we have all these players who have also played for the national team, try to bring them back. Then we have a problem."

Arhinful used the examples of Lionel Messi, who reversed his decision to retire from international football, and players like Duncan and Schlupp, who are performing well in European leagues, to make his case.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom