Published on: 13 December 2023
Augustine Arhinful highlights importance of a fit Mohammed Kudus for Black Stars' AFCON campaign
Mohammed Kudus was at his best again

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has underscored the significance of a fit Mohammed Kudus for the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 23-year-old attacker has been in stellar form for West Ham United in both the Premier League and Europa League, earning praise for his performances.

Arhinful, acknowledging Kudus' recent impressive displays, expressed optimism about the player's impact on Ghana's AFCON campaign. Kudus missed the opportunity to feature in the previous AFCON in Cameroon due to injury while playing for Ajax.

As Ghana looks forward to the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast, Ahinful hopes that Kudus can maintain his current form and fitness.

"I'm not surprised at all [at his recent performances] because when he first went to West Ham, we kept complaining about why the coach was not using him. The coach, who works with the team day in and day out, knew what he was doing," said Ahinful.

Speaking about Kudus' potential role in the AFCON, Ahinful emphasized the positive impact the young attacker could have on the national team. "He playing well will also affect our national team positively, so we should continue to guide him, advise him, and hope for the best for him," he added.

With Ghana placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde, the AFCON tournament is set to kick off in January 2024.

