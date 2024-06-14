Augustine Arhinful join calls for upgrade of Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadium

Former Ghana forward Augustine Arhinful has joined the campaign for calls to improve the Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadium for international games.

The Black Stars players established their dissatisfaction with the Baba Yara pitch before the game against the Central African Republic. Thomas Partey, who was captain of the Black Stars for the games against Mali and the Wild Beast, raised concerns following the visit of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Earlier this week, a Bulgaria-based forward also disclosed that the playing surfaces affect performance.

Arhinful, who played for the Black Stars in the late nineties and early 2000s, insists it is important to get at least the two national stadiums in good shape, especially the grass.

“I believe it’s a right call. At least we have Kumasi Sports Stadium Baba Yara-we have Accra Sports Stadium if we are capable of changing the entire grass on these pitchesâ€¦and then have proper maintenance people on the pitch, I think we will always be smiling," he told Citi Sports.