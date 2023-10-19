Augustine Arhinful questions Black Stars' playing system under coach Hughton

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has expressed his concerns regarding the playing system employed by the Black Stars under the guidance of head coach Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars have faced criticism for their lacklustre performances in recent international friendly matches against Mexico and USA.

They failed to register a shot on target and suffered a 2-0 loss to Mexico before being thrashed 4-0 by USA on Tuesday night in Nashville.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Arhinful raised questions about the tactical approach of the team and expressed his disappointment with the Black Stars' overall performance.

Arhinful stressed the importance of the playing system, differentiating it from the formation used in a match.

"At the end of the day, our system of play is also very important. What system are we even playing these days in the Black Stars? There is a difference between a system and formation, which we normally call format. Formation is a static format that doesn't move, and the system is seen the moment the referee blows his whistle to start the game," Arhinful explained.

Arhinful went on to provide an example of a match in which Ghana employed two defensive midfielders, a decision that surprised him and left him questioning the team's approach.

His comments highlight the need for clarity and consistency in the Black Stars' playing style and tactics under the current coaching regime ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.