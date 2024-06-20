Augustine Arhinful urges Ghana coach Otto Addo to improve first-half performance

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful has charged Black Stars coach to improve the team's performances in the first half.

The Black Stars struggled in the first half of the matches against Mali and the Central African Republic during the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Ghana were down at half-time in the two matches but recovered strongly after the break to secure back-to-back victories in those games and boost their World Cup qualification chances.

"The two games that we played (vs Mali and vs CAR), we had two different halves. If I say two different halves, it means that in the first half, our performance is different compared to what we do in the second half," he told Joy Sports.

"In the future, I hope that we can begin with the second-half performance that we have observed in the last two games. Some of the countries, when we go behind it might be difficult for us to come back.

"Like the coach said, we should blame him for the performance of the first half; not that he made any mistake but he probably overthought what he wanted to do. So his approach in the first half has always been different compared to what we have in the second - in Mali, it happened and in Kumasi, it happened."