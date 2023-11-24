Augustine Arhinful warns against sacking Chris Hughton ahead of 2023 AFCON

Former Black Stars striker Augustine Arhinful has cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against dismissing Black Stars coach Chris Hughton less than a month before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), emphasising the potential risks of such a move.

The former Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion manager has come under massive backlash following unimpressive performances by the Black Stars under his charge.

The latest was a shocking defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

While Ghana gear up for the 2023 AFCON, concerns have been raised about Ghana's prospect in the competition should Hughton continue to be at post.

However, Arhinful who believes the coach must effect some changes in his methods says it would be a bad idea to oust Hughton given the short period between now and the time of the tournament.

"From a technical point of view, I don’t think it’s the best thing to do. Between now and the Nations Cup is just one month if I’m not lying. You can take the risk by relieving him of his position, but I don’t think that is something where we have to subscribe to," in an interview with Angel FM.

"There is still more room…especially when it comes to picking the players for the matches. We have spoken a lot about the call-ups, now it’s picking the players.'

Arhinful's perspective counters growing calls for Hughton’s dismissal, highlighting Hughton’s expertise and knowledge of the game as essential to the team’s success.