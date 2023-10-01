Augustine Boakye expresses delight after Wolfsberger’s win over LASK Linz

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Augustine Boakye has expressed his delight following Wolfsberger’s win against LASK Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

The former West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) midfielder played a vital role for his team with a brilliant assist that propelled his team to their third win of the season.

The 22-year-old grabbed the vital assist as his side won 2-1 on Saturday as he set up Bamba Mohammed for the opening goal in the 25th minute.

Expressing his joy on social media after the victory Boakye wrote, “Nothing is impossible,the word itself says I’m #Possible.”

Florian Rieder doubled the lead fifteen minutes after the initial goal, benefiting from an assist by substitute Lukas Ibertsberger. As the halftime whistle blew, Wolfsberger held a comfortable two-goal advantage.

However, Wolfsberger's fortunes took a turn when they were reduced to ten players following Nikolas' red card in the 73rd minute.

Despite a late penalty converted by Thomas Goiginger to pull one back for LASK Linz, the home side held on to secure a final score of 2-1 and eventually climb to the fifth position.

Boakye's contributions have been highly noteworthy, accumulating two goals and two assists in seven league appearances for Wolfsberger AC.