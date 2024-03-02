Augustine Eguavoen returns as interim head coach of Nigeria's Super Eagles

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has reappointed Augustine Eguavoen as interim head coach of the national team, the Super Eagles.

This development comes just a day after the departure of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, whose contract had expired after leading Nigeria to a second-placed finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 58-year-old returns to the helm of the Super Eagles for the fourth time in his career, having previously held the position on a caretaker basis in 2005.

He later became the permanent coach in 2010, leading the team to a bronze medal finish at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Eguavoen was also reappointed in 2021, taking over from Gernot Rohr, but failed to lead the team beyond the round of 16 at the 2021 AFCON and failed to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, losing to Ghana in the final qualifying round.

The experienced coach is expected to take charge of the Super Eagles games during the upcoming March international window.

His appointment is seen as a temporary measure, as the NFF searches for a permanent replacement for Peseiro.

Eguavoen's return to the Super Eagles hot seat has generated mixed reactions among Nigerian football fans, with some expressing scepticism about his ability to turn around the team's fortunes, while others see it as a positive move considering his experience and familiarity with the team.

Regardless, Eguavoen faces a daunting task in reviving the Super Eagles' hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a disappointing run of results under Peseiro.

The team currently sit in third place in Group C of the qualifiers, behind leaders Rwanda and second-placed South Africa.

The NFF has yet to confirm the length of Eguavoen's tenure as interim coach or reveal details of his contract.

However, sources close to the federation indicate that he may remain in charge until the end of the year, depending on the outcome of the team's performance under his guidance.