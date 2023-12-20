Augustine Evans Adotey transitions to technical director, role as Medeama head coach ends today

Augustine Evans Adotey bid farewell to his role as head coach of Medeama SC after a disheartening loss in the CAF Champions League on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian champions endured a crushing 3-0 defeat against Tanzanian side Young Africans SC during matchday four at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salam.

Yanga seized control of the match with Ivorian midfielder PaÃ§ome Zouzoua netting a goal reminiscent of his previous performance against Medeama.

Despite a chance for Medeama to shift the momentum with an early second-half penalty, striker Jonathan Sowah faltered from the spot.

Yanga capitalized on the missed opportunity, extending their lead with goals from Zambian forward Kennedy Musonda and Mudathir Yahya.

Sowah was sent off on the stroke of full-time after receiving a very unnecessary second caution.

The substantial defeat significantly dims Medeama's prospects of advancing from Group D to the next stage, prompting the decision to relieve Adotey of his coaching duties.

Adotey, an experienced tactician, will reassume his former role as the club's technical director, making way for a new coach to helm the team for the remainder of the season.

The shift marks the end of an era for Adotey as Medeama seeks a fresh direction to salvage their continental campaign.