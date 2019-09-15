Augustine Okrah and Jordan Opoku start for Asante Kotoko against Etoile; striker Abege leads attack

Asante Kotoko head coach Kjetil Zachariassen has named experienced duo Augustine Okrah and Jordan Opoku in his starting XI to face Etoile du Sahel in their CAF Champions League final qualifying round first leg tie at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Also returning to the starting pack is Ugandan import George Abege who was named as a substitute in the return leg clash against Kano Pillars last month.

Zachariassen has maintained his back four which has Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Habib Mohammed as centre backs.

Patrick Yeboah is on the left back role with Empem Dacosta as right back and goalkeeper Felix Annan, who is captain, maintains his spot.

On-loan Justice Blay starts in the defensive midfield role and will be partnered by Opoku with Emmanuel Gyamfi and Augustine Okrah on the left and right flanks respectively.

The attack duo is Richard Arthur and George Abege.

Asante Kotoko XI:

Felix Annan-Empem Dacosta, Patrick Yeboah, Mohammed Habib, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu-Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi- George Abege, Richard Arthur