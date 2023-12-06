Augustine Okrah delighted following Bechem United's dominant victory over Karela United

Bechem United winger Augustine Okrah expressed his joy following his team's commanding 4-0 triumph over Karela United in the recent Ghana Premier League clash.

The Aliu Mahama Stadium witnessed goals from Emmanuel Avornyo, Emmanuel Annor, and Augustine Okrah's brace, securing maximum points for the visitors in the week 13 encounter.

“We came all out to win against Karela United after sharing the spoils at home last week. Thankfully, what we yearn for has become a reality,” Okrah remarked after the game.

The experienced winger, who returned to Bechem United from Tanzanian club Simba SC at the beginning of the season, has been instrumental, netting 8 goals in 13 games.

Meanwhile, the Hunters currently occupy the fifth position on the league log with 20 points having gone unbeaten in their last nine matches.

Bechem United looks to continue their winning momentum as they prepare to host Accra Lions in the upcoming week 14 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.